BitBoost Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BBT)

BitBoost (CURRENCY:BBT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. BitBoost has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $0.00 worth of BitBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBoost has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One BitBoost token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBoost alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017933 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00138584 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00224954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.66 or 0.10360022 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000136 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009921 BTC.

BitBoost Profile

BitBoost was first traded on March 21st, 2017. BitBoost’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,959,036 tokens. BitBoost’s official message board is medium.com/bitboost. BitBoost’s official Twitter account is @bitboosters and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBoost is www.bitboost.net.

BitBoost Token Trading

BitBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.