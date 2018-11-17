Bitcoin Green (BITG) Price Reaches $1.45 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Green (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Green has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Green has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $12,218.00 worth of Bitcoin Green was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Green coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00026300 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00024121 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00048875 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00055149 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.02377681 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Green Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Bitcoin Green’s total supply is 5,863,243 coins. Bitcoin Green’s official Twitter account is @btc_green. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Green is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Green’s official website is www.savebitcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Green

Bitcoin Green can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Green directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Green should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Green using one of the exchanges listed above.

