Black Box Co. (BBOX) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,808 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Black Box were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Black Box by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Box stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Black Box Co. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.31). Black Box had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter.

Black Box Company Profile

Black Box Corporation provides digital solutions that assist its customers to design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. It offers IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia, and keyboard/video/mouse switching products. The company also provides communications lifecycle, unified communications, structured cabling, video/AV, in-building wireless, and data center services.

