Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 14,230 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $250,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 287,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William N. Mathis purchased 11,400 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $191,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,812.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSM remained flat at $$17.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 124,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.47. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.53%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

