BlackRock (BLK) PT Lowered to $514.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $554.00 to $514.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $554.31.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $411.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $376.31 and a 52-week high of $594.52. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $409.59 per share, with a total value of $819,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $3,320,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $7,273,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.