BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $8,413,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 39.9% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 112,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $411.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.31 and a 1-year high of $594.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,057.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $549.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BlackRock to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

