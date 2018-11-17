BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stake Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,413,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 112,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.31.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $411.00 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.31 and a 12-month high of $594.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

