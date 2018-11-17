BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Position in OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (ONE)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONE opened at $7.65 on Friday. OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONE shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.60 to $15.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

