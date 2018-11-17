BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) CEO Howard Levkowitz Buys 5,000 Shares

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CEO Howard Levkowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,910.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 426,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,215. The firm has a market cap of $817.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.06 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $5,305,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 216,256 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

