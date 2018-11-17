BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) CFO Paul L. Davis Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 426,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,215. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 288,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.7% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

