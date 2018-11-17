Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 3,309.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 540,508 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.47% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,328.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 909 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $31,669.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard W. Cotton bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $646,036.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,413 shares of company stock worth $83,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.06 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

