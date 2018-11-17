BlitzPredict Trading Down 26.3% This Week (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $302,351.00 and $7,442.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00023673 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00019674 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004417 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00034640 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00112985 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,812,338 tokens. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

