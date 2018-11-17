Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) vs. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (PBNK) Head-To-Head Review

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blue Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Blue Hills Bancorp pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blue Hills Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Hills Bancorp and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Hills Bancorp $101.86 million 6.23 $16.48 million $0.56 42.18 PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH $17.86 million 3.33 $2.96 million N/A N/A

Blue Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Hills Bancorp and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Hills Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $24.84, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Blue Hills Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blue Hills Bancorp is more favorable than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Blue Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Blue Hills Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Hills Bancorp and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Hills Bancorp 17.82% 5.72% 0.84% PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 21.76% 13.48% 1.31%

Summary

Blue Hills Bancorp beats PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs. It also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. At December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 11 full-service branch offices located in Boston, Dedham, Hyde Park, Milton, Nantucket, Norwood, West Roxbury, and Westwood, Massachusetts. Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH Company Profile

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans and lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, home construction loans, letters of credit, commercial real estate loans, and government assisted loans. In addition, it offers online/mobile banking and cash management services; and other services consisting of automated teller machine/debit cards and safe deposit boxes, as well as debit card protection services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

