bluebird bio (BLUE) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $155.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $204.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.79.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.31. bluebird bio has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.40, for a total transaction of $3,508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $253,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,123.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,859 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in bluebird bio by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in bluebird bio by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

