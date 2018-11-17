BMO Capital Markets Boosts DHX Media (DHX) Price Target to C$2.50

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of DHX Media from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$3.75 to C$1.30 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.72.

Shares of TSE DHX opened at C$3.01 on Wednesday. DHX Media has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.22.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DHX Media will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DHX Media news, insider David A. Regan sold 50,000 shares of DHX Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$103,500.00. Also, Director Jonathan Whitcher purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 96,200 shares of company stock worth $200,691.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

