BMO Capital Markets Boosts Kellogg (K) Price Target to $70.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.22.

K traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $14,292,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kellogg by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,739,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,925,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,324,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,748 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,380,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,416 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 14.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,492,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,626,000 after purchasing an additional 434,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 61.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,418,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,958,000 after purchasing an additional 923,365 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

