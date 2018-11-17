BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for UNS Energy (UNS)

UNS Energy (NYSE:UNS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

UNS Energy Company Profile

UNS Energy Corporation, formerly UniSource Energy Corporation, is a holding company. The Company owns the outstanding common stock of Tucson Electric Power Company (TEP), UniSource Energy Services, Inc (UES), UniSource Energy Development Company (UED), and Millennium Energy Holdings, Inc (Millennium).

