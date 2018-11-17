Bob’s Repair Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Million (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $2.46 million and $214,147.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00139560 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00224786 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $574.64 or 0.10399354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009887 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,286,331 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

