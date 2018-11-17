Boeing Co (BA) is Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s 3rd Largest Position

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 2.8% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 33,457.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,648 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 33,433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,561 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,989,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,488,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,421,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA opened at $335.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

