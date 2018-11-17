Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 3.5% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TNB Financial grew its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 9,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in Boeing by 24.3% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $335.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of $195.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

In other news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

