Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

Boenning Scattergood reissued their hold rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) in a report released on Friday.

“We attribute the underperformance to a combination of factors including New Jersey corporate tax code revision and below-peer growth and profitability. Looking beyond these issues, we are complimentary of Two River’s 1) steady and lower-risk growth strategy, 2) relationship-focused, community banking model, and 3) strong management team. We believe the risk/reward profile is evenly balanced today with shares trading in-line with peers relative to both P/E (11.5x 2019E vs. 11.4x peers) and P/TBV (1.4x vs. 1.4x peers). Thus, we are introducing a Neutral rating for shares of TRCB.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRCB remained flat at $$15.15 during trading on Friday. 4,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154. The stock has a market cap of $130.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.51. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Two Rivers Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

In related news, CEO William D. Moss bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,295.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $91,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

