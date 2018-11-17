Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58,543.00

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 43.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $58,543.00 and $156.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000573 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000251 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 12,355,325 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com.

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

Bolivarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

