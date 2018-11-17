Bonterra Energy (BNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.82

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.82 and last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 201080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNE shares. Raymond James downgraded Bonterra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “c$17.99” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Bonterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Bonterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider George Frederick Fink acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.75 per share, with a total value of C$44,375.00.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

