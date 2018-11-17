Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,079,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,010,000 after purchasing an additional 481,210 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,430,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,550 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $97.57 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

