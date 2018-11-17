Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) PT Raised to C$134.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$133.00 to C$134.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$125.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Monday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.38.

Shares of BYD.UN opened at C$109.63 on Thursday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$81.76 and a one year high of C$111.99.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

