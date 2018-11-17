BP (BP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “BP has been gaining on the back of a strong portfolio of upstream projects. Since 2016, the integrated energy player has placed 17 key upstream developments online. The company plans to add eight key upstream projects through 2018. Ramp up in key developments have been backing the leading integrated energy player’s quarterly production volumes. Moreover, BP has a strong commitment in returning cash back to the shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments. However, the oil spill incident of 2010 in the BP-operated Macondo Prospect is still affecting the company. Also, BP’s reliance on Russia and offshore activity worldwide increases uncertainty given sanctions and volatile oil prices. Moreover, the company’s balance sheet reflects weakness in it. Therefore, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BP to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.22.

BP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,196,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,911. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.31 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BP will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 131.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BP by 250.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BP by 1,375.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in BP by 158,800.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

