BP plc (BP) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 131.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 8.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.5% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 29,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 29.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

NYSE BP opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BP plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.79%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

