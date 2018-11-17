Brady (BRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of BRC opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In other Brady news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $162,043.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $484,763.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,281 shares of company stock worth $7,913,313. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 21.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 143,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 94.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 55.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 51.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on Brady and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brady presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

