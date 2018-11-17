Breakout (BRK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $609.00

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Breakout has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Breakout has a market capitalization of $909,398.00 and approximately $609.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Breakout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013059 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Breakout

Breakout (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2015. Breakout’s total supply is 18,949,258 coins. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Breakout’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com.

Breakout Coin Trading

Breakout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breakout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Breakout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Breakout using one of the exchanges listed above.

