British American Tobacco (BTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.28

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.28 and last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 5545753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 460,771.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,001,000 after buying an additional 5,317,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,811,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,348,000 after buying an additional 45,384 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,536,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,924,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,828,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after buying an additional 156,133 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 497.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,895,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,611,000 after buying an additional 1,577,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

