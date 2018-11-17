Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Dorman Products reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 18,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,544,321.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,029,634.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $90.26 on Friday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $91.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

