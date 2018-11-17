Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $154,539.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 267.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $75.09 and a 1 year high of $108.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

