Brokerages Anticipate Mongodb Inc (MDB) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.40). Mongodb reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 57.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research cut Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mongodb from $56.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mongodb from $79.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura cut Mongodb from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $78,765.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,668,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,869,879 over the last 90 days. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 106.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,688,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,731 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mongodb by 587.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Mongodb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,670,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,204,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mongodb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,464,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mongodb by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $3.66 on Friday, reaching $82.90. 2,036,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,944. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $85.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

