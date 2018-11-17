Brokerages Anticipate Parsley Energy Inc (PE) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.63. Parsley Energy posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $5.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Williams Capital set a $38.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

PE opened at $22.14 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, Director Hemang Desai bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,886 shares in the company, valued at $871,125.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $70,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,033,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,280,723.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,852,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $317,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,086 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,035,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,141.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 395,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 363,403 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 271,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,822 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

