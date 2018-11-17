Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Post $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will announce earnings per share of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $787,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 724,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,844,000 after purchasing an additional 117,816 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $1,353,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $1,292,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 120.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 123,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $171.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $209.38.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.