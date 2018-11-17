Brokerages Expect First Data Corp (FDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for First Data’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. First Data reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Data will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Data.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Data in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of First Data from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of First Data from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price target on shares of First Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.04.

In other news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $3,898,013.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 484,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 113,515 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $2,171,541.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,718 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,705. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Data by 129.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Data by 14.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Data by 139.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 40,148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Data by 110.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 24,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Data in the second quarter valued at about $696,000. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDC opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Data has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

