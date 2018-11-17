Brokerages Expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.34. Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $560.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Buckingham Research set a $24.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.68. 1,409,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,955. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Mark L. Schiller acquired 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,904.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 124,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,242.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.