Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.60). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 326.79% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $192,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 2,695,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $96,346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,701,494 shares of company stock valued at $96,553,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $151,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $211,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.