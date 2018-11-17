Brokerages Expect Match Group Inc (MTCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Match Group reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 60.95%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

In other news, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 27,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,408.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,217.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $546,140.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,844.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,687 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after buying an additional 1,162,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,436,000 after buying an additional 669,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,800,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,258,000 after buying an additional 447,057 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,675,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,006,000 after buying an additional 44,411 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,507,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,288,000 after buying an additional 198,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

