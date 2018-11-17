Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens set a $128.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.66.

In other news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $523,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $304,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.09. 2,583,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $135.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

