Brokerages Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.41.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,338,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,522,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.