Brokerages Set Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Target Price at $82.78

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.36.

AERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $660,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,386.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Rubino sold 34,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $2,076,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,089,515.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,117 shares of company stock valued at $19,459,226. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 774,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,133 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AERI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.87. 554,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,543. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.99. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $74.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

