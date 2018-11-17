Brokerages Set Allstate Corp (ALL) Price Target at $103.18

Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In related news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,138,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,678,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,827 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allstate by 11.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,511,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,730 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,478,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,581,000 after purchasing an additional 305,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,831,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,520,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,833,000 after purchasing an additional 111,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.50. 1,778,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,268. Allstate has a 12-month low of $87.14 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

