Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (CE) Target Price at $121.67

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $102.47. 1,245,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Celanese has a twelve month low of $92.68 and a twelve month high of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 260,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 8.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 156.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.8% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 49,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 17.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,475,000 after buying an additional 269,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

