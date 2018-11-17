Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Target Price at $3.71

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.00 to $2.70 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 27.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 11.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $688,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNG traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.78. 8,346,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,445. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.51%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

