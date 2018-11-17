Brokers Offer Predictions for Reading International, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (RDI)

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Reading International in a research report issued on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reading International’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 18th.

Reading International stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $348.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Reading International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million.

In other Reading International news, insider James J. Cotter, Jr. sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $152,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Cotter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $54,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Reading International by 123.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 60.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reading International by 37.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

