Brokers Offer Predictions for Total SA’s FY2018 Earnings (TOT)

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Total in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.47. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Total’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter.

TOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

NYSE TOT opened at $57.11 on Friday. Total has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Total in the third quarter worth $342,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Total in the third quarter worth $8,234,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in Total in the third quarter worth $212,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Total in the third quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Total by 43.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $0.7442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

