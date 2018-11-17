Brokers Set Expectations for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. BidaskClub lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $125.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -55.54, a PEG ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.94. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 4,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $425,905.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $589,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,121.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $3,721,361 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

