BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on AxoGen (AXGN)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXGN. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. 318,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.10 and a beta of -0.27. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gregory Gene Freitag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 140,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in AxoGen by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AxoGen by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AxoGen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

