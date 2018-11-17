Buckingham Research Initiates Coverage on Albemarle (ALB)

Stock analysts at Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

NYSE ALB opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $301,041.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 55,259.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,285,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,596,000 after buying an additional 4,277,635 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $142,933,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,330,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $691,531,000 after buying an additional 1,290,510 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $107,900,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 334.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after buying an additional 570,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

